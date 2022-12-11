Kosovo “president” postponed elections in Serbian regions in the north of the province

BELGRADE, December 10 – RIA Novosti. The President of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Viesa Osmani, announced that she had postponed the date of municipal elections in Serb-populated areas in the north of the province, where representatives of the Serb community had previously resigned from all structures of Pristina.

On Saturday, the Kosovo “president” said in Pristina that a decision had been made to postpone the date of the declaration of will from mid-December to April due to tensions in the province, the exact date will be determined later.

“The turnout would be very low due to fear of tension and attacks. This led some to refuse to participate in electoral blocs. The elections would be held without international and local observation. To ensure it, as well as security and time (for preparation – ed.) for security structures, a rescheduling of the date is necessary,” Osmani was quoted as saying by Kosovo online.

Kosovo Serbs in the north of the province in November withdrew from the courts, police, “government” and “parliament”, local authorities and all structures of the self-proclaimed republic because of the decision of Pristina to dismiss the head of the regional police directorate “North” of the self-proclaimed Kosovo Nenad Djuric. He previously refused to issue official warnings to local Serbs for license plates issued by the Serbian authorities and was removed from his post by a Pristina decision.

Osmani had previously scheduled early elections in the regions in the north of the province to form new authorities on December 18, local Serbs announced a boycott of the planned will. Last Tuesday, representatives of the “electoral commission” of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, accompanied by police, broke into the premises of municipal election commissions in Serb-populated Zubin Potok, Leposavich and the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica and destroyed them. Air raid sirens sounded, firecrackers were heard exploding, and videos of worried citizens were circulating on social media.