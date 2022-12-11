Kosovo police arrest former officer on suspicion of terrorism

BELGRADE, December 10 – RIA Novosti. The police of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo on Saturday detained their former Serb officer Dejan Pantic on suspicion of terrorism, which led to Serb blockades of roads and checkpoints in the north of the province, the Kosovo agency reported on social networks.

Kosovo Serbs on Saturday began to build barricades on highways in the north of the province because of the detention by the Kosovo Albanian authorities of the former police officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed republic, Dejan Pantic. Pantić, who, along with fellow Serbian police officers from Interior Ministry units in the north of the province, resigned in November, was detained on Saturday at the Yarine checkpoint when entering from central Serbia. The police of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, for their part, blocked the checkpoint from entering the region for cars and pedestrians from central Serbia to the north of the region.

“Today, a former police officer with the initials D.P. was detained at the Yarine checkpoint on reasonable suspicion of involvement in crimes under the article” terrorism “and violation of the constitutional order. The suspect participated in the attack on members of the Central Electoral Commission and the police of Kosovo,” the statement said. leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in social networks.

We are talking about the riots last Tuesday caused by the intrusion of members of the electoral committee, with the support of the police from Pristina, into the municipal electoral commissions in the Serb-populated municipalities in the north of the province.

“In order to prevent the delivery of the suspect to the justice authorities, certain groups began to gather in the afternoon and set up barricades with cars and heavy equipment,” the report says.

It is clarified that barricades have been set up in the municipalities of Leposavić, Zvecan, Zubin Potok, which disrupts and makes it impossible for the movement of transport and goods, therefore, “for security reasons, the Kosovo police temporarily closed the Yarine checkpoint at the entrance from central Serbia.