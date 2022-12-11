The media learned about the “difficult compromises” in the United States in the exchange of Bout for Greiner

WASHINGTON, December 10 – RIA Novosti. The issue of exchanging basketball player Brittney Griner, who was serving a sentence in the Russian Federation, for Russian Viktor Bout was fraught with the need to achieve complex political compromises in the United States, the Washington Post writes, citing unnamed representatives of the US government.

Bout was serving a 25-year sentence in the United States on charges of plotting to kill US citizens and materially support terrorism. On Thursday, he was released from a US prison after nearly 15 years in a trade for American basketball player Brittney Griner.

According to newspaper sources from among former and current officials of the US Department of Justice, many representatives of the department resisted the idea of ​​extraditing Bout to Russia. “If she (Greiner – ed.) was my relative, I would go for an exchange. However, changing a well-known international arms dealer for a basketball player is crazy,” one of the interlocutors commented to the publication. Businessman Bout himself denied all accusations from the United States of arms smuggling, conspiracy to kill Americans and support for terrorism.

The most painful aspect of the deal for the United States was Russia’s refusal to allow the inclusion of Paul Whelan, a Marine Corps veteran who is serving a prison term in Russia on espionage charges, on the exchange list, the Washington Post source said.

For the past few months, State Department officials have been pushing for a swap of Booth for Whelan and Greiner, the paper testifies. Moscow, according to sources, refused such a format of the deal, demanding that the “Russian Vadim Krasikov”, who allegedly represented the Russian special services in the past, be included in the exchange list. However, the German authorities, where, according to the newspaper, “Krasikov” is serving his term, made it clear to the US that his release would be “an unfortunate decision.” We are talking about a Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov. According to the German investigation, his real name is Vadim Krasikov.

“Privately, the same divisions have manifested themselves inside the US administration, according to senior officials, echoing the usual bureaucratic delays,” the newspaper notes.