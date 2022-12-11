Zelensky announced a new package of assistance to Ukraine from Norway

MOSCOW, December 10 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Norway has allocated $100 million to restore Ukraine’s energy system.

“There is important news from Norway. There is a new $100 million support package from this country to restore our energy system … We receive defense, economic, political support, and humanitarian assistance from Norway. Norway also helps with the purchase of gas,” – Zelensky said in his evening video message.

Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10 – two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country, from Kharkov and Kyiv to Lvov and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Since then, air raid alerts have been announced in the Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. Zelensky on November 1 said about 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure had been damaged, leading to massive power outages.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.