The mayor of Bulgaria’s capital Sofia, Yordanka Fandukova, issued an order to ban the march on December 10 with the official slogan “Peace, Neutrality, Sovereignty”, but presented on social networks with the slogan “We are not neutral. We are for Russia! Victory is ours”… The Sofia Globe witnessed the beginning of a meeting with several dozen people outside the parliament building, waving Russian, Bulgarian flags, as well as the military flags of Bulgaria during the Liberation,” the newspaper writes.