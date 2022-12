According to the publication, the Sofia authorities said that the action was not agreed with the municipality, and the ban order was issued based on information received from the state agency for national security. The publication reports that the event was organized by a “civil association” calling itself the “National Civic Initiative for the sovereignty of Bulgaria and other countries of the world .”

The mayor of Bulgaria’s capital Sofia, Yordanka Fandukova, issued an order to ban the march on December 10 with the official slogan “Peace, Neutrality, Sovereignty”, but presented on social networks with the slogan “We are not neutral. We are for Russia! Victory is ours”… The Sofia Globe witnessed the beginning of a meeting with several dozen people outside the parliament building, waving Russian, Bulgarian flags, as well as the military flags of Bulgaria during the Liberation,” the newspaper writes.