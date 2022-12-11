A rally in support of Russia banned by the authorities took place in Sofia, media write

World
MOSCOW, December 10 – RIA Novosti. In Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, a pro-Russian rally was held, which was banned by the authorities, reports the Sofia Globe.
According to the publication, the Sofia authorities said that the action was not agreed with the municipality, and the ban order was issued based on information received from the state agency for national security. The publication reports that the event was organized by a “civil association” calling itself the “National Civic Initiative for the sovereignty of Bulgaria and other countries of the world.”
The mayor of Bulgaria’s capital Sofia, Yordanka Fandukova, issued an order to ban the march on December 10 with the official slogan “Peace, Neutrality, Sovereignty”, but presented on social networks with the slogan “We are not neutral. We are for Russia! Victory is ours”… The Sofia Globe witnessed the beginning of a meeting with several dozen people outside the parliament building, waving Russian, Bulgarian flags, as well as the military flags of Bulgaria during the Liberation,” the newspaper writes.
As noted, later in the day people gathered in the Russian cultural center, several police cars and the gendarmerie were on duty outside the building.
