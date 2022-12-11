Media: Kosovo Serbs will spend the night at the barricades

BELGRADE, December 11 – RIA Novosti. Kosovo Serbs are setting up tents to spend the night on barricades in the north of the region, the Vecherne Novosti portal reports.

Kosovo Serbs on Saturday set up barricades on highways in the north of the province because of the detention of the self-proclaimed Kosovo former policeman Dejan Pantic by the authorities.

Yesterday, 20:22 in the world Media: Serbs build barricades in Kosovo because of the detention of a former policeman

Pantić, who along with colleagues from the Serbian Interior Ministry offices in the north of the province, resigned in November, was detained on Saturday at the Yarina checkpoint when entering from central Serbia. He is suspected of terrorism and undermining the constitutional order for allegedly attacking members of the election commission and police from Pristina during the invasion of municipal election commissions, which took place in the north of the province on Tuesday.

“In the village of Rudare near Zvecan, where barricades were set up during the day and citizens gathered because of the detention of Pantich, tents were set up to protect them from the incessant rain. People are determined to spend the night on the barricades,” the newspaper reports.

Barricades have been set up in the municipalities of Leposavich, Zvechan, Zubin Potok, roads are blocked by trucks and construction equipment.

The police of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, for their part, had previously blocked the entrance to the region for cars and pedestrians from central Serbia. The President of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Viesa Osmani, had to postpone the date of municipal elections in Serb-populated areas, where representatives of the Serb community had previously resigned from all structures of Pristina.

The day before, Russian Ambassador to the Republic Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said that the authorities of the self-proclaimed Kosovo are constantly increasing the presence of security forces in the north of the region populated by Serbs. According to him, the situation is at a dangerous level.