MOSCOW, December 11 – RIA Novosti. Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on The Hill’s article that the leak of American weapons from Ukraine cannot be stopped, noting that the West will not be able to avoid the consequences of its ill-conceived steps indefinitely.

The authors of the material, political analyst Jordan Cohen and researcher Jonathan Ellis Allen, stressed that the weapons transferred by the United States to the Kiev regime have already begun to spread to other countries, while tracking and making sure that Ukraine will not be able to use any aircraft or missile a system to draw Washington into a conflict with Russia is very difficult. And to do the same with millions of small arms and light weapons is completely impossible, they pointed out.

“The consequences of the aggressive and ill-considered actions of the United States and its allies for them themselves last for decades: from terrorist attacks by IS * (banned in the Russian Federation) and its adherents against Europeans to massive waves of refugees from Libya, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan,” Pushkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, at present, a strong “breakdown” in the energy sector is added to this. “So far, the West has been able, although not to neutralize, but partially to dampen these processes. But the potential for dampening is not infinite,” the senator stressed.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

* A terrorist organization banned in Russia.