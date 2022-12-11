Ukrainian refugees will be settled in Germany in containers with the letters Z

MOSCOW, December 11 – RIA Novosti. The authorities of the German Hamburg are planning to settle Ukrainian refugees in containers, the Bild newspaper writes.

The reason for this decision was the lack of places in city hostels and shelters.

The dimensions of the containers are six meters long and two and a half meters wide. Each of them has a kitchen and bathroom, water and gas supply. One container can hold up to six people.

The special feature of the containers, as seen in the photo published by the newspaper, is that the letters Z are painted on their walls.

The letter Z – one of the insignia on Russian military equipment – has become an unofficial symbol of support for the special operation in Ukraine.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that more than a million refugees from Ukraine had arrived in the country. At the same time, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union party, which is in opposition in Germany, Friedrich Merz, in an interview with Bild, used the expression “social tourism”, saying that refugees are going “to Germany, back to Ukraine, to Germany, back to Ukraine.”