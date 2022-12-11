Named the country that will benefit from the ceiling of prices for Russian oil

MOSCOW, December 11 – RIA Novosti. The cap on Russian oil prices initiated by the G7 countries has played into the hands of China, Daniel Lacalle, an expert at the Tressis hedge fund, writes in an article for the American edition of The Epoch Times.

“There are many mistakes in the G7 agreement on imposing restrictions on Russian oil,” the expert notes.

Russia, says Lacalle, such restrictions will not harm. In addition, countries that buy crude oil will be able to do so at favorable prices. In particular, China has the opportunity to purchase even more Russian raw materials at a good discount, which will not prevent Russia from making good money on energy exports.

“If the G7 really wanted to hurt Russia’s finances and exports, investment in alternative and more competitive energy sources should have been encouraged. However, the opposite is happening. G7 governments continue to create barriers to energy investment, as well as regulatory and misguided called environmental restrictions, which make it even more difficult to ensure diversification and security of supply,” the author states.

On December 5, Western oil sanctions came into force: the European Union stopped accepting Russian oil transported by sea, and the G7 countries, Australia and the EU imposed a price limit for sea transportation at $60 per barrel – more expensive to transport and insurance is prohibited.