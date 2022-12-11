Media: the picture of Biden’s son was estimated at 225 thousand dollars

NEW YORK, December 11 – RIA Novosti. An exhibition of paintings by the son of US President Joe Biden Hunter is taking place in New York, the most expensive work of which is estimated at $ 225,000 and has already attracted two interested buyers, the New York Post reports.

A gallery employee declined to provide details of potential buyers for this unnamed 57×98-inch (approximately 175×249 centimeters) mustard yellow floral painting, made on Japanese Yupo paper.

“The Post has learned that the most expensive piece in the new (Biden – ed.) exhibition in Soho is valued at $225,000, and it already has two interested buyers,” the paper said.

The Georges Berges Gallery in New York City sold two other works by the president’s son after the opening of an exhibition called Haiku on Friday. Art dealer Georges Berges said this Biden exhibit is open to the public, unlike last year’s debut event, which was by invitation only.

Berges added that he has several paintings in the gallery’s basement that Biden completed more than 20 years ago, which the art dealer says is proof that the president’s son worked most of his life to be an artist.

In July 2021, the media reported that President Biden’s son Hunter Biden intends to sell his paintings at the Georges Berges Gallery in New York and Los Angeles. As Politico wrote, the starting price of works starts from 500 thousand dollars, which is an “unthinkable amount” for an aspiring artist. It was noted that this activity of Hunter raised suspicions that there would be people who would be willing to overpay for paintings by Biden Jr. in order to curry favor with the president. Similar allegations of corruption have already been leveled against Hunter Biden during his father’s 2020 presidential campaign.

In October 2020, shortly before the US presidential election, the New York Post published a series of materials based on correspondence allegedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, which was found in a Delaware repair shop. The owner of the workshop made a copy of his hard drive, which was given to Rudy Giuliani, a former mayor of New York and personal lawyer of then US President Donald Trump. The laptop was reportedly later seized by the FBI. The Daily Mail newspaper wrote that the photographs found on the laptop may indicate the involvement of Biden Jr. in criminal activities in the field of drug trafficking and prostitution.

House Oversight Committee Republican James Comer promised in November an investigation into US President Joe Biden about whether his family was involved in international business schemes and whether the American leader is a national security risk. According to the legislator, the son of US President Hunter entered into business connections around the world and could become a millionaire simply by providing access to high-ranking members of his family. Among other things, as Comer pointed out, Hunter Biden could be connected to human traffickers, and evidence of the controversial activity is contained in his laptop.