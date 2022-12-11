American medical experts say that the opioid crisis in the United States is getting worse

WASHINGTON, December 11 – RIA Novosti. The coronavirus pandemic has had a negative impact on the statistics of cases of overdoses of opioid drugs in the United States due to social isolation and failures in the treatment of drug addicts, American medical experts interviewed by RIA Novosti said.

The use of opioids has grown rapidly in the US for decades. One of the reasons for this is the emergence of powerful and addictive painkillers on the market, primarily OxyContin, manufactured by Purdue Pharma. Not all deaths are related to OxyContin or other painkillers, but it was Purdue Pharma that “destigmatized” the use of opioids in medicine and took a leading position in the market for these drugs.

April 9, 2021, 18:46 Ukraine legalizes narcotic drugs for medical purposes

According to Carnegie Mellon University professor Jonathan Caulkins, the main reason for the increase in the number of deaths from opioid overdoses in the United States was the expansion of the illicit production of fentanyl, which is necessary for the manufacture of these drugs.

“Originally, illicitly manufactured fentanyl was mainly used as a counterfeit or substitute for heroin, and many of its users developed tolerance to opioids. A recent spike in deaths has come from suppliers mixing fentanyl into counterfeit drugs, some of which are taking people who have not previously experienced the effects of opioids and stimulants,” Caulkins explained.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the total number of drug overdose deaths in the United States rose by a record 30% from 2019 to 2020 – mainly due to the expansion of the illicit manufacture of fentanyl. In 2021, this figure increased by another 15%, exceeding the bar of 100,000 people. Now fentanyl is often added to other drugs, and if people who take them were not at risk of death in the past, today they are also at risk.

As Caulkins noted, another reason for the deterioration in this area was the fact that some medical services were simply closed during the pandemic.

“Over time, adaptation took place, the possibilities for drug treatment (for example, methadone) expanded with less need for the personal presence of the patient,” the professor said. At the same time, according to him, the medical services sector with the advent of the coronavirus pandemic “did not have time to adapt instantly,” and at least some patients lost access to their treatment.

Another important aspect that exacerbated the opioid crisis was the fact that at the beginning of the pandemic, many Americans had to drastically reduce social interaction, effectively being left alone with their medical problems and addiction to drugs.

“They say that addiction is a disease that occurs due to isolation. Unfortunately, the pandemic has exacerbated social isolation for millions of Americans, including people with opioid use disorders,” said the professor of epidemiology and medicine at Johns Hopkins University Caleb Alexander.

Part of the treatment strategy for patients who use psychoactive substances is to prevent them from being alone and use drugs alone, analysts say. During the pandemic, the authorities urged people to isolate. For those who suffered from opiate use disorder, this meant that, if necessary, there was no one to call an ambulance, the interlocutors add.