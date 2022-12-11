Vučić announces record number of attacks on Kosovo Serbs in 2022

“In terms of ethnic incidents, 2022 was a record year. In 2021, we had 128, and by December 8 of this year there were already 131 cases. This is more, and there are still 23 days left until the end of the year. Kurti and his false government are the absolute champions in creating attacks and incidents in which Serbs were either detained or their property was destroyed, and so on,” Vučić said in an address to citizens on Saturday.

Kosovo Serbs on Saturday erected barricades on highways in the north of the region because of the detention by the Kosovo Albanian authorities of the former police officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed republic, Dejan Pantic. Pantić, who, along with his colleagues, Serbian police officers from the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the north of the province, resigned in November, was detained on Saturday at the Yarina checkpoint when entering from central Serbia on suspicion of “terrorism.” The police of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, for their part, blocked the entry into the province for cars and pedestrians from central Serbia to the north of the province.