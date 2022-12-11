Twitter will restart the sale of a paid subscription Blue

WASHINGTON, December 11 – RIA Novosti. The sale of Twitter Blue subscriptions on the social network Twitter will be restarted on Monday, December 12, according to the social network.

It is noted that subscribers will receive, among other things, the ability to edit posts, download 1080p videos and a blue checkmark after verifying the account.

“We’re relaunching Twitter Blue on Monday – subscribe on the web for $8 a month or the iOS version for $11 a month to access subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark,” the social network said in an update. Twitter account.

The company will also begin assigning gold ticks to companies and gray ticks to “government and multilateral accounts,” it said.

The social network added that followers will be able to change their name or profile photo, but if they do, they will temporarily lose the blue checkmark until their account is verified again.

In November, the owner of the company, American entrepreneur Elon Musk, reported that the social network decided to postpone the resumption of sales of verification subscriptions until the management of the online platform is convinced that it is possible to prevent users from impersonating others.

At the end of October, Musk finally closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter. He promised to liberalize the editorial policy of the social network, which was widely criticized for severe censorship, and create a content moderation council, and until the council works, do not make global decisions about editorial policy and the restoration of blocked accounts. Musk also warned that the social network “is going to do a lot of stupid things” in the near future. The company intends to “keep what works and change what doesn’t work.”

American company Twitter Inc. was founded in 2006. The main product of the company is a social network for exchanging short messages. The headquarters is located in San Francisco, California.