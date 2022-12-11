Refugees from Ukraine raised a riot in Croatia

MOSCOW, December 11 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian refugees housed in a hotel in the northern Croatian town of Djurdjevac have risen in “riot” over plans by the authorities to resettle them elsewhere, Jutarnji list reports.

The situation with Ukrainians in the city has turned into a “real drama,” the article says. The refugees, who were accommodated in the local hotel “Pitsok”, received a “shocking” notice from the authorities that they were going to be relocated to another hotel in the town of Koprivnica, which is located 22 kilometers from Dzhurjevac.

According to the publication, an open tender was held for the accommodation of refugees, in which the hotel from Koprivnica won, while the owner of Pitsok did not submit an application. However, the Ukrainians resisted the resettlement, as many of them found work in Djurdjevac and their children began attending local kindergartens and schools.

“We really appreciate everything that the Croatian state has done and is doing for us <…> But many of us work here, and this does not let us lose heart. How can we explain this to children who have made friends at school?” Ukrainian Olena Chernoshok, who lives in Djurjevac with her mother and son, told Jutarnji list.

Subsequently, according to the publication, at a meeting with representatives of the authorities of the Koprivnica-Krizhevci district, it was decided that the refugees stationed in Dzhurdzhevat could remain calm “for some time”, since they would not be resettled yet.

At the same time, District Prefect Darko Koren emphasized that accommodation at Pitsok would not be permanent. In turn, the coordinator for civil protection of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Darko Majstorovich, said that the ultimate goal of the authorities is the integration of Ukrainians into the local community through their placement with private individuals.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, from February 24 to August 30, more than seven million refugees from Ukraine arrived in European countries.