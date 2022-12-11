MOSCOW, December 11 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Su-35 has a unique experience that no other modern fighter has, writes the American specialized magazine Military Watch, calling this aircraft “an invaluable asset.”

The Su-35 has destroyed far more enemy fighters than any other aircraft since the Cold War. It is also believed to be capable of taking on modern Western top-class fighters such as the F-35A and F-15CA.

The Su-35, the article says, originates from an improved version of the Su-27 air superiority fighter, which at one time had no equal in the world

Su-35 is a super-maneuverable fighter. It is equipped with a new avionics complex based on a digital information and control system, a new phased array radar with a greater range of detection of air targets and with an increased number of simultaneously tracked and fired targets.

The fighter is equipped with new engines with increased thrust, it reaches speeds of up to 2,500 kilometers per hour and is capable of lifting eight tons of combat load into the air.

September 18, 19:11 In the United States, they remembered Putin’s words about nuclear war and started talking about peace