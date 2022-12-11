World

In the United States, they spoke about the invaluable military asset that Russia has

MOSCOW, December 11 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Su-35 has a unique experience that no other modern fighter has, writes the American specialized magazine Military Watch, calling this aircraft “an invaluable asset.”
The Su-35 has destroyed far more enemy fighters than any other aircraft since the Cold War. It is also believed to be capable of taking on modern Western top-class fighters such as the F-35A and F-15CA.
The Su-35, the article says, originates from an improved version of the Su-27 air superiority fighter, which at one time had no equal in the world.
Su-35 is a super-maneuverable fighter. It is equipped with a new avionics complex based on a digital information and control system, a new phased array radar with a greater range of detection of air targets and with an increased number of simultaneously tracked and fired targets.
The fighter is equipped with new engines with increased thrust, it reaches speeds of up to 2,500 kilometers per hour and is capable of lifting eight tons of combat load into the air.
In the United States, they remembered Putin’s words about nuclear war and started talking about peace

Earlier, the American edition of The National Interest enthusiastically spoke about the predecessor of the Su-35 – the Russian Su-27 fighter, calling it “immortal”.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

