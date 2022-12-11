Explosion in a coal mine leaves ten dead in Indonesia | News

Report This Content

At least ten people died and two were injured after an explosion registered this Friday in a coal mine in the province of West Sumatra, located in western Indonesia.

The spokesman for the provincial search and rescue office, Arief Pratama, told press agencies that the explosion occurred around 8:30 am (local time) in a mine in the city of Sawahlunto.

The local rescue agency specified that the last victim was found after a search in a 240-meter tunnel, meanwhile, and noted that most of the victims perished as a result of burns.

Tambang Batubara di Kota Sawahlunto, Provinsi Sumatera Barat, meledak pada Jumat (9/12) page. Ada 9 orang tewas akibat peristiwa ini. Basarnas yang menurunkan tim ke lokasi mendata ada 15 pekerja yang menjadi korban dalam peristiwa ledakan tambang ini. pic.twitter.com/vBVMVdRPDq

— KOMPAS TV (@KompasTV)

December 9, 2022

In turn, he reported that the gases were removed with blowers and fans to allow entry into the accident area, as a result of which dozens of people were initially trapped.

Similarly, the provincial authorities confirmed that the two injured, who suffered severe burns and have respiratory difficulties, were transferred to the nearest hospital facility to receive urgent medical attention.

For his part, Police spokesman Dwi Sulistiawan pointed out that similar accidents occurred on previous occasions due to the contact of coal particles with heat sources.

In October 2020, a landslide generated by severe seasonal rains covered a coal mine in Sumatra province, killing eleven people.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



