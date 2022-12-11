Vucic said that the EU and the OSCE turn a blind eye to the dangerous steps of Pristina

BELGRADE, December 11 – RIA Novosti. The EU Rule of Law Mission EULEX and the OSCE turn a blind eye to the dangerous steps taken by the Kosovo Albanian authorities of Pristina, who, in violation of all agreements, are sending heavily equipped special forces “police” to the Serb-populated north of the region, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

On Saturday evening, in an address to citizens, the President of Serbia showed photographs, including from the Kosovo Albanian media, showing soldiers of the Kosovo “special forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs” in heavy equipment and with automatic weapons in the north of the region. He recalled that, according to the agreements reached earlier, the permission of the heads of municipalities with a Serbian majority is required to bring police special forces from Pristina there.

“They say they came to protect someone in multi-ethnic areas, and there no one attacked anyone, why are you lying. But it was not difficult for them to convince (EU rule of law mission – ed.) EULEX, since they themselves are happy to helps in self-persuasion, as does the OSCE, which in Pristina is different from the OSCE in Belgrade,” Vučić said.

He also recalled the attempt by the Kosovo police to occupy the municipal election commissions in the north of the province last Tuesday and that on Wednesday the armored vehicles of the NATO KFOR mission, and on Thursday the special forces of the Kosovo police ROSU “accidentally” parked in the courtyard of a Serbian kindergarten in the village of Leposavich on north of the region, which alarmed children and parents.

The Serbian leader also pointed to an unjustifiably tough forceful action by the Kosovo Albanian authorities to seize more than 40,000 liters of wine from the oldest Serbian winery “Petrovich” in Velika Hocha in the southwest of the region on Thursday. Vučić emphasized that several varieties of wine were poured into one tanker, which barbarously destroyed a high-quality product.

Petar Petkovic, Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija under the Serbian government, said on Friday night that Kosovo “Prime Minister” Albin Kurti “continues to carry out actions to occupy the north of the region inhabited by Serbs.” According to Petkovic, about 350 Kosovo police officers, both patrolmen in bulletproof vests and ROSU special forces with automatic weapons, entered the north of Kosovo from the direction of southern Mitrovica at about 20.30 (22.30 Moscow time) and blockaded northern Kosovska Mitrovica, settling in parts of the city with an ethnically mixed population.