VIENNA, Dec 11 – RIA Novosti. For many years, Europe has “taken its eyes” from the conflict in Ukraine, meanwhile, they are now trying not to remember its prerequisites, just as the voices of European politicians who would be ready to become mediators in peace negotiations with Russia do not sound, said at a rally in Vienna in Saturday ex-Vice-Chancellor of Austria Heinz-Christian Strache.

“For many years, Europe has looked away and, unfortunately, has not acted as a mediator. And now we see a development in which there is no politics … when European politicians would take steps saying: we want peace, we want to bring both parties to the conflict at the negotiating table, we want to look for peaceful solutions, we want to find a way out of the conflict. This is not happening. On the contrary, we see the supply of weapons, we see the sanctions policy, we see the aggravation,” Strache said.

He recalled that the current conflict in Ukraine “has a prehistory, which is now completely hushed up.” According to the politician, in 2014 in Ukraine “a revolution took place, a coup, in the organization of which the CIA” of the United States was actively involved.

“It was a seizure of power that cannot be justified from a democratic point of view. As a result, a civil war broke out, as a result of which more than 10,000 people were brutally killed in eastern Ukraine, in Donetsk, Luhansk,” Strache recalled.

“We see that this brutal conflict with tens of thousands of victims continues. But we do not want this. And it is we, the Austrians, who, as a neutral country, want our politicians to apply neutrality again. Unfortunately, this is not happening. We see “how some parties in Austria even dream, for the first time in many years, to make (Austria) a member of NATO, and many secretly support this. This cannot be ignored. There are those in Austria who would most like to throw our neutrality overboard, as happened in Finland and Sweden. This is the responsibility that we must take on. We must be sensitive, we must remain sensitive in order to protect this foundation of the constitution – Austrian neutrality, “Strache said.

On Saturday in Vienna, despite the cold weather, a rally was held, its participants demanded that the Austrian authorities reconsider their decision to support the EU sanctions policy against Russia, maintain the neutrality of the republic in full and efforts to combat illegal migration.