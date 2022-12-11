A hurricane unearthed a secret hidden for centuries

MOSCOW, December 11 – RIA Novosti. The hurricanes that hit Florida this fall have helped unearth a “relic” of the maritime past – the remains of a wrecked ship that has remained hidden under the sands for more than a century, The New York Times writes.

A “strange object” made of wood and metal, about 24 meters long, was discovered last month on the beach of Daytona Beach in Florida after Hurricanes Yan and Nicole hit the state in the fall. Numerous theories immediately arose about what it could be: some suggested that it could be the remains of a grandstand established decades ago for NASCAR racing, others thought it was the remains of an old pier.

The “Mystery” was uncovered by a team of researchers who, after excavating the site, came to the conclusion that it was the remains of a 19th-century private merchant ship. “This is a relic of a bygone era, where we rarely get to look,” said archaeologist Chuck Meide.

As a result of the excavations, iron bolts, nails and ship fasteners were found. “We believe that this is most likely the wreck of a ship from the 1800s and most likely a merchant ship,” Meide said. The researchers took 22 wood samples to try to find out more about the find.

As the newspaper notes, the removal of the wreckage from the sand requires high costs associated with environmental measures, so they will remain in their place, and souvenir hunters will be “scared off” by strict Florida laws.

“Right now, the debris is again hidden (sand washes with tides. – Ed.). They are in wet sand and have been buried for more than a hundred years. As long as they remain wet and out of light, they will last almost forever,” Meide emphasized.