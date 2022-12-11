Media: a witness to the murder of Talkov died in “terrible agony”

MOSCOW, December 11 – RIA Novosti. In Greece, one of the main witnesses in the case of the murder of musician Igor Talkov, Elli Kasimati, died, Moskovsky Komsomolets reports.

The woman was the director of the singer Aziza, Talkov’s lover, and at the time of the shot at the singer she was next to her.

The cause of death was not disclosed, however, according to the publication, the woman suffered from a serious illness. She lost weight to 36 kilograms and could not walk. Doctors did everything possible to save the patient, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

“The last days of her life were spent in terrible agony,” writes Moskovsky Komsomolets.

Rock musician Igor Talkov was shot with a pistol on October 6, 1991 during a concert at the Yubileiny Sports Palace in St. Petersburg. According to eyewitnesses, this happened near the singer’s dressing room, shortly before he went on stage, during a brawl between Talkov’s guards, his concert director Valery Shlyafman and Igor Malakhov, a friend of the popular singer Aziza in those years. Shlyafman, who left for Israel and has been on the wanted list for almost 30 years, was charged with negligent murder.

January 20, 13:42 The investigation asked in absentia to arrest the accused in the murder of Igor Talkov