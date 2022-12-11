World

Postal union resumes strikes in UK over better wages | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The workers of Royal Mail, the former public postal company in the United Kingdom, began a strike this Friday that will affect the distribution of mail during Christmas, called in protest against working conditions and in demand for a salary increase that allows them to face the increase in inflation.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Protests against UK coal mine continue

According to the unions, the demonstration will be joined by five more days of protest, which will take place on December 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24. These days of struggle will be supported by some 115,000 employees.

Confederation Secretary General Dave Ward said on social media that “Royal Mail officials risk a collapse of the postal service over Christmas as a result of their stubborn refusal to treat workers with respect.” ”.

He specified that postal workers want to continue serving their communities, delivering Christmas gifts and addressing the backlog accumulated in recent weeks.

However, he recalled that the parties have tried to negotiate during three meetings held this week to analyze what needs to be done to call off the strikes.

“In the end, all they presented to us was another request for a salary increase, without the necessary changes to finance the pay offer,” said the union leader.

It should be remembered that the dispute with Royal Mail began after the company rejected the union’s demand for a pay increase equal to the rate of inflation, but management only offered an increase of nine percentage points, below that.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Media: a witness to the murder of Talkov died in “terrible agony”

6 mins ago

Putin affirms that the West uses Ukraine as cannon fodder | News

2 hours ago

Celac rejects announcement of UK military exercise in Malvinas | News

3 hours ago

At least 7 dead and more than 50 injured by explosion in India | News

4 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.