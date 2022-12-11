Postal union resumes strikes in UK over better wages | News

Report This Content

The workers of Royal Mail, the former public postal company in the United Kingdom, began a strike this Friday that will affect the distribution of mail during Christmas, called in protest against working conditions and in demand for a salary increase that allows them to face the increase in inflation.

According to the unions, the demonstration will be joined by five more days of protest, which will take place on December 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24. These days of struggle will be supported by some 115,000 employees.

Confederation Secretary General Dave Ward said on social media that “Royal Mail officials risk a collapse of the postal service over Christmas as a result of their stubborn refusal to treat workers with respect.” ”.

He specified that postal workers want to continue serving their communities, delivering Christmas gifts and addressing the backlog accumulated in recent weeks.

However, he recalled that the parties have tried to negotiate during three meetings held this week to analyze what needs to be done to call off the strikes.

“In the end, all they presented to us was another request for a salary increase, without the necessary changes to finance the pay offer,” said the union leader.

It should be remembered that the dispute with Royal Mail began after the company rejected the union’s demand for a pay increase equal to the rate of inflation, but management only offered an increase of nine percentage points, below that.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



