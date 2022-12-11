Putin affirms that the West uses Ukraine as cannon fodder | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, affirmed this Friday that the West uses Ukraine as “cannon fodder” while he assured that by sending arms, ammunition and mercenaries he is driving it on “a suicidal path”.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia warns about use given by the West to the Minsk Agreements

The Russian president pointed out in a message to the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), that “for several years, the West has promoted genocide and terror in Donbas.”

In this sense, Putin pointed out that the West has turned Ukraine into “a colony and now cynically uses the Ukrainian people as cannon fodder, as a battering ram against Russia, continues to supply Ukraine with arms and ammunition, sending mercenaries, pushing it on a suicidal path” .

At the same time, he accused the United States and its satellite states of betting on the force factor. He stressed that “they have destroyed the architecture of strategic stability that has been taking shape for decades and are aggressively expanding the geography of expansion of NATO” (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

However, he emphasized that “urgent new challenges have emerged and strong geopolitical changes are taking place. Before us are outlined the frameworks of a truly multipolar world order”.

In line, Putin specified that new development centers have emerged in Asia, Africa and Latin America, which “more actively defend their national interests, their sovereignty and the right to their own path of development. It is impossible to oppose these objective processes of history.

On the other hand, the Russian president rejected the recent statements by the former German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, about the Minsk Agreements of 2015, who said that they only constituted an attempt to “give Ukraine time.”

From this, he stated that “it is disappointing. Frankly speaking, I did not expect to hear this from the former chancellor, because I always started from the idea that the leaders of the Federative Republic were in sincere dialogue with us”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report