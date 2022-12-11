Celac rejects announcement of UK military exercise in Malvinas | News

World

Celac rejects announcement of UK military exercise in Malvinas

The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) announced on Thursday its rejection of the United Kingdom’s intention to send Kosovar soldiers to the Malvinas, an archipelago under British domination and whose sovereignty Argentina claims, to participate in military exercises.

Argentina rejects announcement of British maneuvers in Malvinas

The regional body questioned the UK’s intention to send up to seven members of the Kosovo Security Forces to the Falkland Islands to take part in an infantry exercise in the archipelago.

“Numerous resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly and other forums, including Celac, urge both Argentina and the United Kingdom to resume negotiations in order to find a peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute that involves both countries,” the agency said.

Statement from the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) for the announcement of the incorporation of new military actors in the Malvinas Islands ���� pic.twitter.com/12Bji9g2Oe

— Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (@PPT_CELAC)
December 8, 2022

He emphasized that the decision of the United Kingdom specifically contravenes the resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations that urges both parties, Argentina and the United Kingdom, to refrain from adopting unilateral decisions that entail the introduction of changes in the situation.

The bloc made its statements after the Government of Argentina, through its Foreign Ministry, presented a formal protest to the British ambassador in Buenos Aires, Kirsty Hayes.

Argentina presented a firm protest to the United Kingdom for the announcement of new military exercises in the Malvinas Islands ����

– Argentine Foreign Ministry ���� (@CancilleriaARG)
December 8, 2022

The Foreign Ministry conveyed its rejection of these exercises and the purpose of introducing new military actors in an integral part of Argentine territory. The formal note of protest was delivered to the British diplomat by the Secretary for Malvinas, Antarctica and the South Atlantic, Guillermo Carmona, and the Undersecretary for Foreign Policy, Claudo Rozencwaig.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

