At least 7 dead and more than 50 injured by explosion in India | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



At least seven people died and more than 50 were injured this Friday after a gas cylinder explosion, while a wedding was taking place in the village of Bhungra, in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

CMIO.org in sequence:

India assumes presidency of the G20 with vision towards countries of the South

According to local sources, the incident occurred while the wedding procession was being prepared inside a house, and the groom and several family members were among the injured, who were taken to the Mahatma Gandhi hospital in Jodhpur.

Two people lost their lives at the scene. Five others, including a child, died in the health unit as a result of burns, which affected 70 percent of his body, hospital superintendent Raj Shri Behra confirmed.

जोधपुर के गांधी अस्पताल पहुंच कर शेरगढ़ क्षेत्र भूंगरा में हुई गैस सिलेण्डर दुर्घटना घायलों की कुशलक्षेम पूछी तथा उपचार के बारे में जानकारी ली।। Ella

1/3 pic.twitter.com/vzyQWGNJth

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51)

December 9, 2022

The director of the health unit, Dilip Kachawaha, told local media that several injured are in intensive care, some of them with assisted ventilation.

The doctor asserted that the victims have burns that compromise 50 to 80 percent of the body, so he does not rule out an increase in the preliminary number of deaths from the tragedy.

For his part, the Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, went to the health center to inquire about the state of the victims and offer his condolences to the relatives.

“This accident is a calamity. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The government is with them in this hour of crisis. All efforts have been made so that they receive the best care, since the priority now is to save all the victims, ”he said on his Twitter social network account.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report