5.9 magnitude earthquake registered in Davao Oriental, Philippines | News

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 was registered this Friday (early hours of Saturday) in Davao Oriental, two kilometers from Pongaguitan, Philippines.

According to details provided by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (IFVS), the telluric movement was located at a depth close to 65 kilometers.

Local media and government agencies have confirmed that, so far, no injuries, deaths or material damage have been identified.

The Philippines lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the movement of the Philippine tectonic plate and other plates in the region cause frequent tremors.

This same Friday, the IFVS registered an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 in Northern Samar, with a depth of 33 kilometers.

On December 15, 2019, an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 on the Richter scale shook the island of Mindanao, leaving several dead, dozens injured and extensive material damage.

In February 2012, one of the deadliest earthquakes in the last ten years occurred in the Philippines. A 6.7 earthquake followed by 1,400 aftershocks on the island of Negros, caused nearly 70 deaths and extensive damage.

That same year, on August 31, a 7.6 magnitude tremor was recorded which, despite not causing as many deaths as the one mentioned above, forced a tsunami alert to be declared for the region.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



