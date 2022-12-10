France reports increase in the incidence rate of Covid-19 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



France showed this Friday an increase in the incidence rate that reached 600 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, which more than doubles the figure for this indicator compared to last November.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Migrants camp to warn of their situation in France

The France Public Health agency reported 65,509 infections in the last 24 hours, while the average for the week is close to 80,000 cases and with an upward trend.

Likewise, there are more than 21,874 hospitalized patients, so this Thursday at least 255 people were admitted. However, there are 1,182 infected in intensive care, 19 fewer than those notified the day before.

Il est grand temps de faire la démonstration que le bon sens et le respect peuvent triompher de la réglementation et des amendes. Avant les fetes, je fais confiance aux Français pour qu’ils se vaccinent et respectent les gestes barrières. Ensemble, soyons solidaires des soignants pic.twitter.com/TTxxz0TW1x

— François Braun (@FrcsBraun)

December 9, 2022

At least 94 more deaths were registered due to causes associated with Covid-19, so France now records 159,611 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

“It is time to show that common sense and respect can trump rules and fines. Before the holidays, I trust that the French get vaccinated and respect the barrier gestures. Together, let’s stand in solidarity with caregivers,” said French Health Minister François Braun.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to Covid-19, the European nation is suffering a significant increase in cases of bronchitis and seasonal flu.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report