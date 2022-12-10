Bolivia will assume vice presidency of the UN Human Rights Council in 2023 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Human Rights Council of the United Nations Organization (UN) chose Bolivia this Friday to hold one of the vice presidencies during the year 2023.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Summit against Racism and Discrimination in Bolivia advances

Ambassador Maira Mariela Macdonal Álvarez, permanent representative of the South American country in the organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, will assume her position along with her counterparts from The Gambia, Maldives and Luxembourg.

The multinational entity elected the Permanent Representative of the Czech Republic, Václav Bálek, as its president, completing the leadership of the UN body for next year.

The Human Rights Council has elected Ambassador Maira Mariela Macdonal Alvarez, Permanent Representative of the Plurinational State of #Bolivia in Geneva, to serve as one of four vice presidents in 2023. pic.twitter.com/VAnsr0FXpf

—UN Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC)

December 9, 2022

A dispatch from the Bolivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the confidence given to the Permanent Mission of Bolivia in Geneva.

“The country assumes this responsibility for the first time since the creation of this Intergovernmental Organization, in 2006,” he stressed.

The text also recognized the support of the Latin American and Caribbean Group (Grulac) and all the member countries of the Human Rights Council for trusting Bolivia as a promoter of dialogue and a culture of peace in pursuit of more just, equitable and inclusive societies. .

The Human Rights Council is an intergovernmental conclave of the UN system, founded on March 15, 2006 and made up of 47 nations committed to the protection of human rights throughout the world.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report