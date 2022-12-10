China and Gulf States agree to strengthen their partnership | News

Report This Content

China and the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, stressed the importance of leading their strategic partnership into a new era in fields such as politics, economy and culture.

China strengthens relations with Arab world in summits in Saudi capital

China and the GCC called for mutual support in realizing their common interests, and in this regard, the Gulf countries indicated that they will support Beijing’s efforts to promote economic development and safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The members of the GCC (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, in the Persian Gulf) also pledged to abide by the one-China principle.

Both sides hailed Qatar’s success in hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup and praised the positive role football matches have played in promoting cultural exchanges, between peoples and civilizations.

At the same time, they condemned some ruthless media attacks against the host country of Qatar 2022.

The leaders stressed the importance of comprehensive dialogues involving the countries of the region, in an attempt to handle the Iran nuclear issue and destabilizing regional activities.

Likewise, prevent support for terrorist organizations, sectarian groups and illegal armed forces, prevent the proliferation of ballistic missiles and drones, and guarantee the security of international waterways and oil facilities.

They stressed their support for Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, headed by Rashad Mohammed Al Alimi.

They urged all parties in that country to immediately start direct negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations and continue to respect the ceasefire agreement.

The leaders concurred in saying they support Iraq’s sovereign security, stable development and prosperity, as well as its anti-terrorism campaign.

They also stressed the importance of promoting security and stability in Afghanistan, and urged the authorities of the Central Asian country to ensure that Afghan territory is not used by any terrorist organization or to export drugs.

In addition, they reiterated their support for all international efforts aimed at easing the situation and politically resolving the Ukraine crisis in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter, to protect human life and property, and to maintain security and international and regional stability.

The document reveals the framework of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the region, who met with the leaders of the Persian Gulf countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Friday to strengthen ties with the Gulf countries on energy and security matters, on the third and final day of his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



