MOSCOW, December 9 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Friday that German residents are receiving fake letters from the Ukrainian Consulate General in Dusseldorf with an offer to join the “foreign legion”.

“It became known that letters allegedly from the Consulate General of Ukraine in Dusseldorf began to arrive at the postal addresses of German residents with a proposal to join the foreign legion in Ukraine for a monetary reward. These letters are fake, the Ukrainian consular office did not send any such messages,” wrote Nikolenko on the social network Facebook*.

He noted that the consuls had made a statement to the police for investigation. According to him, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry regards the “fake mailing list” as an attempt to discredit Ukrainian diplomacy.

According to data published in July by the Russian Defense Ministry, more than 7,000 mercenaries from more than 60 countries, from Europe and Asia to America and from Africa to Australia, have arrived in Ukraine since February 24. The official representative of the RF Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, stated that the mercenaries who arrived in Ukraine are not combatants and “the best thing that awaits them is a long term in prison.”