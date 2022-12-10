Junge Welt: The US is retreating from a key region of the planet

MOSCOW, December 9 – RIA Novosti. The United States is losing ground to China in the hydrocarbon-rich Persian Gulf, writes Joerg Kronauer, a columnist for the German newspaper Junge Welt.

According to the author, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Arab states of the region intend to significantly intensify their foreign policy. They have recently been looking for new partners to cooperate with, especially after the United States decided to focus on competing with China, he said.

Riyadh and Abu Dhabi understand that sooner or later they will have to confront Iran on their own, without the active support of Washington. To do this, they are building relations with Beijing, which is vigorously expanding its political and economic influence in the Middle East region, the columnist writes.

“Now, where Washington reduces its activity, Beijing immediately begins to act. <…> The fact that unopposed US hegemony in the Persian Gulf is coming to an end indicates a change in the balance of power on a historical scale,” Cronauer concluded.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived on a state visit to Riyadh, said that Beijing puts the development of relations with Saudi Arabia a priority in its diplomacy in the Middle East. He also announced China’s readiness to increase the scale of oil trade with the kingdom and implement major joint projects in the energy sector.

