Greek PM vows to help Europe become independent of Russian gas

ATHENS, December 10 – RIA Novosti. Greece is actively exploring hydrocarbon deposits and can help Europe become independent of Russian natural gas, said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The summit of nine countries of the EuroMed Mediterranean Group was held on Friday in Alicante. Energy was one of the main topics of the meeting.

“It is extremely important to be able to reach an agreement at the next ministerial council simultaneously on three issues under discussion: energy solidarity, simplification of procedures for agreeing on the installation of new renewable energy sources and, most importantly, a price correction mechanism – what we call a ceiling (prices). To finally to be able to lower natural gas prices, as we have promised to do for many months,” Mitsotakis said on the ERT TV channel.

Greece, he said, “is advancing at a very fast pace in new hydrocarbon exploration southwest of Crete, southwest of the Peloponnese.” “Combined with the significant deposits that have already been discovered in Cyprus, Israel and Egypt, we can do our part to help Europe become independent of Russian natural gas, perhaps faster than we thought,” the prime minister said.

He pledged that Greece will continue to provide energy security for its neighboring countries, as will Croatia, thanks to the investments that have already been made and will be made in LNG regasification facilities.

Mitsotakis added that economic management issues were also discussed at the summit.

“I believe there is a consensus that the European Commission’s proposals are moving in the right direction and I want to believe that as a Europe that we have already united, we have learned the lessons of the debt crisis that hit my own country, Greece, and how much It is not productive to set strict fiscal targets, especially when the economy is in and out of a recession spiral,” he said.

Greece has been in a deep crisis since 2008 and has lost the opportunity to receive loans in the financial markets. In 2010, Athens signed memorandums with a trio of international creditors under which the country received loans to stabilize the domestic financial and economic situation in exchange for reforms and austerity policies that provide for a significant reduction in the public sector. Brussels determined the priorities of Greece’s economic policy.

In August 2018, Greece withdrew from lending programs that lasted eight years, and in August 2022 from the regime of enhanced supervision of the economy and the financial sector, which has been in effect since 2018. Now Greece will be free to pursue its economic policy and will be subject to the same rules of control that the rest of Europe is subject to.