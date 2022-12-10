World

UN Deputy Secretary General urged to monitor the supply of arms to Ukraine

UN, December 10 – RIA Novosti. UN Deputy Secretary General, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu called on countries that supply weapons to the Ukrainian conflict to ensure that weapons do not fall on third parties.
She called the past nine months devastating.
Supply of weapons to Ukraine will only prolong the conflict, says Chinese military

“I also urge states to apply effective arms control measures to address the risks associated with the transfer of weapons (to third parties). I want to reiterate that the prevention of the diversion of supplied weapons and ammunition is necessary to prevent fueling conflict and avoid creating security threats in the region and beyond,” Nakamitsu said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

