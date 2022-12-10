Biden urges Cuban authorities to release ‘hundreds of political prisoners’

WASHINGTON, December 10 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden, on the occasion of the approaching Human Rights Day, called on the Cuban authorities to release “hundreds of political prisoners” remaining in custody after protests in the island nation in July 2021.

“I reiterate my call for the release of hundreds of political prisoners in Cuba who remain in detention following the protests of July 11, 2021. Faced with oppression, these protesters courageously exercised their fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” said the president, whose statement distributed by the White House.

July 16, 2021, 12:24 The UN demanded the release of all those detained at the protests in Cuba

As Biden noted, the United States “supports the Cuban people in their struggle for human rights and the right to vote in determining the future” of their country.

“We intend to continue to advocate for the release of all those imprisoned during this brutal crackdown, and to hold Cuban officials responsible for the violence against peaceful protesters accountable,” the head of the US administration said.

The first mass protests in many years took place on July 11, 2021 in 10 municipalities of Cuba. Among the demands of the protesters were “free elections” and the solution of social problems. Supporters of the government, after the president’s call to take to the streets, held their own marches. The Cuban authorities said that the United States was behind the protests in Cuba, Washington denied these words, calling them a “serious mistake”, and said that the protests in Cuba would affect the future US policy towards this country. In January, the Prosecutor General’s Office announced that it had prosecuted 790 rioters.

In March, a Cuban court considered 129 out of 790 cases against rioters and delivered one acquittal, 127 people received prison terms ranging from 6 to 30 years. In June, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Cuba announced the sentencing of 33 more rioters – 30 people received prison terms.

In the United States itself, over 700 people were arrested in almost all 50 states in the riot case on January 6, 2021, when protesters against the results of the presidential election stormed the Capitol, more than 220 people were charged with attacking security forces or opposing them. Ordinary participants in the storming of the Capitol are assigned prison terms, including people who were not seen in acts of violence.