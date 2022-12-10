In Poland, complained about the “knife in the back” from the EU

MOSCOW, December 10 – RIA Novosti. The European Union, at the height of the conflict in Ukraine, “stabbed a knife in the back” of Poland, former Finance Minister of this country Tadeusz Kosczynski said in an interview with the British edition of The Daily Express.

In June, the European Commission approved a recovery plan for Poland’s coronavirus-hit economy totaling more than 35 billion euros. The Polish Plan (KPO) was approved with a delay and despite the EU’s continued claims to Warsaw in terms of complying with European rule of law norms. However, later the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that Poland would receive these funds only if the reforms insisted on by the EC are implemented.

As Kosczynski said, such a policy can be regarded as a betrayal by the EU. He expressed his conviction that now, when the conflict in Ukraine continues, the EU should not focus on such problems.

“Now is not the time for this, as there is a struggle, and we are helping our neighbors (Ukraine – Ed.) in this struggle, not for the EU to start stabbing us in the back,” Koschynsky said.

The former head of the Ministry of Finance also criticized the European Union for its policy of behavior that is not flexible enough in the current situation. The official norms of the organization, he expressed the opinion, turned out to be ineffective due to the massive influx of Ukrainian refugees and rising energy prices.

December 8, 01:33 Poland sees benefits in strikes against Ukrainian critical infrastructure

Earlier, Anna Kwiatkovskaya, an expert from the Warsaw Center for Oriental Studies, said that the crisis in Ukraine had changed the balance of power in the EU, where the countries of “old Europe” had previously played the main role. At the same time, Poland, in her opinion, thanks to its “exceptional reaction” and “unprecedented assistance” to Kiev, has increased its influence on the continent and “increased its importance both in the political dimension and in the field of security.”

Vladimir Putin, in turn, during a meeting of the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights under the President of the Russian Federation, said that nationalist groups in Poland “sleep and see” the opportunity to take away from Ukraine the western territories that it received after World War II.