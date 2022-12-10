British journalist revealed the “sad” truth about the Ukrainians

MOSCOW, December 10 – RIA Novosti. More and more Ukrainian refugees are becoming homeless in the UK, which has become the “sad reality” of the gap between them and the host country, writes journalist and TV presenter Pete Price in a column for the Liverpool Echo.

According to him, this is a problem that is already “boiling” and may worsen. Thus, some Ukrainians face conflicts with their “sponsors” caused by rising cost of living and cultural differences, leaving refugees homeless.

“There are all sorts of issues I’ve heard about, including not following proper house rules and personal conflicts. Six months is a long time for strangers in your home,” Price points out.

As the author notes, some predict that the “Houses for Ukraine” program may “collapse” after the news that Ukrainians are asked to leave the provided housing. “It seems like so many good-hearted people just went for the moment and never considered the consequences,” he suggests.

Price regrets in this situation both sides. “A quarter of the hosts do not want to participate for more than six months in this scheme. Everyone is also struggling with the rising cost of living. I wonder what will happen to them,” he concludes.

In March, the UK authorities launched the “Houses for Ukraine” program, which allows individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to provide temporary and free housing to refugees from Ukraine, for which they were paid compensation. But lately, more and more Ukrainians have been on the streets – according to The Guardian, next year their number could reach at least 50,000 people.