Media: ex-cop in the Floyd case was imprisoned in the USA

MOSCOW, December 10 – RIA Novosti. A U.S. court has sentenced former police officer Jay Keng, who took part in the arrest of African-American George Floyd, to 3.5 years in prison for aiding in manslaughter, ABC reports.

Jay Alexander Kang, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on the back of George Floyd during his arrest in May 2020, was sentenced Friday to 3.5 years in prison.

May 12, 2021, 17:33 Judge sets aggravating factors in Floyd murder case

Keng pleaded guilty to one charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in October as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

According to Reuters, Kang will serve two terms in parallel, in July he was sentenced to three years in prison “on federal charges related to the murder of Floyd.”

Keng, along with colleagues Thomas Lane and Tou Tao, were previously found guilty of failing to provide medical attention to and stop another police officer, Derek Chauvin, who had already been convicted of killing Floyd during an arrest attempt on May 25, 2020 in the city of Minneapolis.

Lane has already been sentenced to two and a half years in prison, Chauvin received 20 years for violating Floyd’s rights in addition to 22.5 years for the murder.

The murder of African-American Floyd by a white police officer, Chauvin, provoked mass protests and riots throughout the United States, as well as a public discussion about the need to reform the police.