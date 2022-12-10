Media: the United States abandoned the requirement for Ukraine not to attack the territory of Russia

WASHINGTON, December 10 – RIA Novosti. The United States has revised its assessment of the threat posed by Moscow and no longer insists that Kyiv not strike at Russian territory, writes the British Times newspaper, citing a source in the Pentagon.

“We still use the same escalation calculations, but the fear of escalation has changed compared to the beginning (of the conflict). The situation has changed,” the source said.

According to the source, now Washington is less concerned that the strikes inflicted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian territory could prompt Moscow to sharply escalate the situation.

“We don’t tell Kiev, ‘Don’t hit the Russians (in Russia or Crimea)’. We can’t tell them what to do. It’s up to them how they use their weapons. However, when they use the weapons we supplied, we only insist on that the Ukrainian military abide by the international laws of war and abide by the Geneva Conventions,” an unnamed Pentagon official added.

As the interlocutor of the publication clarified, this restriction means that the families of Russians should not become the target for the Ukrainian military, and Washington also opposes the liquidation of specific individuals. “As far as we know, Ukraine follows these instructions,” the source says.

According to the Ministry of Defense, on Monday, Kyiv tried to attack military airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions using a Soviet-made Strizh UAV.

According to Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Moscow delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, NATO members, including specialists from the United States, who modernized Soviet Strizh UAVs, helped organize the attack in Kiev.

According to State Department spokesman Ned Price, the administration of US President Joe Biden does not encourage Ukraine to strike targets outside its territory and does not encourage such attacks.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya warned on Friday at a meeting of the organization’s Security Council that the participation of the United States and other countries in targeting Ukrainian weapons would have legal consequences.