Media: Microsoft could not name the timing of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard

MOSCOW, December 10 – RIA Novosti. Microsoft said it could not give a date for the acquisition of one of the largest producers of video games Activision Blizzard after the US Federal Trade Commission demanded to block the deal, reports Bloomberg.
At the end of April it was reported that the shareholders of Activision Blizzard approved the acquisition of the company by the American giant Microsoft for nearly $70 billion. The deal was expected to close in June 2023.
Microsoft Corp., which had expected to complete its $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard Inc. by June 30, said it could no longer comment on the timing after the US Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to block the deal on the grounds that it would obstruct competition,” the agency said in a statement.
Earlier, the US Federal Trade Commission demanded to block the acquisition of one Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. The deal involved the acquisition of iconic franchises from Activision, Blizzard and King such as Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty and Candy Crush.
