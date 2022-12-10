Japan warns of unexpected benefits for Russia from sanctions

MOSCOW, December 10 – RIA Novosti. The growth in The growth in demand for energy products, provoked by anti-Russian sanctions, will increase the dependence of developing countries on Moscow in the future, this is stated in an article in the Japanese edition of Nihon Keizai.

After 2027, as global energy supplies rise, demand will outstrip supply. However, according to Nihon Keizai, citing Yutaka Shirakawa, a representative of the Japan National Oil, Gas and Metals Corporation, during this process, the number of developing countries that will actively move closer to Moscow and Beijing due to anti-Russian sanctions will increase.

“In the conditions of Asia’s deficit, it remains only to turn to Moscow for help – no matter how the initiators of the restrictions would like the opposite,” the publication sums up.

Western oil sanctions came into force on December 5: the European Union stopped accepting Russian oil transported by sea, in addition, the G7 countries, Australia and the EU imposed a price limit on such oil at $60 per barrel. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that Russia is considering possible mechanisms to ban the price ceiling on Russian oil supplies.

President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the West’s idea to limit the price of Russian energy resources, said that Russia would not supply anything abroad if it would be contrary to its own interests.