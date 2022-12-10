South Korea invites EU to stand up to US together

MOSCOW, December 10 – RIA Novosti. The EU and South Korea should work together to respond to the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Commerce Minister Dukgeun Ahn told Euractiv.

“There is a huge space for the EU and Korea to work together to make the provisions (of the IRA. – ed.) more WTO compliant and not create unnecessary problems for strategically important parts of our industry,” An said.

Seoul and Brussels can work with the US administration to minimize the “discriminatory impact” of the law, he said. At the same time, the official acknowledged that achieving changes in the IRA in the short term can be a very difficult task.

“In case it becomes obvious that they cannot do anything, or if they show no desire to work with us to find the right solution, we will have to find another alternative,” the minister stressed.

Ahn also opposed the adoption of similar protectionist measures in the EU, comparing such a step with “opening a Pandora’s box.”

The law, signed by US President Joe Biden in August, provides, in particular, for the expansion of tax subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles that are assembled in North America. The document, which the administration calls the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), contains a clause to allocate $370 billion to clean energy and achieve climate goals, $64 billion to reduce the cost of medicines and health insurance.

The EU called this act discrimination against goods imported from other countries. French President Emmanuel Macron has previously openly expressed dissatisfaction with stimulus measures against American manufacturers. According to the French leader, the law is contrary to WTO rules and is “unfriendly.”