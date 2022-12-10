In the US, they told how Twitter was preparing to block Trump before the storming of the Capitol

WASHINGTON, December 10 – RIA Novosti. Ideological preparations for blocking the account of former US President Donald Trump on Twitter began months before the storming of the Capitol by his supporters, journalist Matt Taibbi claims, citing internal documents from the company of the same name that owns the social network.

Billionaire and owner of Twitter Elon Musk promised its founder Jack Dorsey to continue to disclose data on cases of hiding important information on the platform. In early December, Musk posted on social media a link to Matt Taibbi’s posts about censorship in the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, the son of incumbent US President Joe Biden.

A new batch of revelations published by a journalist concerns the removal of Trump’s account from the social network after his supporters stormed the complex of government buildings on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. Anticipating the release of internal Twitter documentation hidden from the general public, the journalist promised to illustrate “the erosion of standards within the campaign that befell it in the months leading up to the January events.”

“While the bulk of the internal debate that led to Trump’s (account) ban took place after the January 6 Capitol riots, the intellectual foundation for this move was laid in the months leading up to these events,” Taibbi said.

According to the data published by him, back in October 2020, Twitter management created a special channel where they discussed the possibility of blocking the accounts of persons related to the presidential election, in particular, high-ranking politicians.

“Having completed the blocking of Trump, the leadership of Twitter began processing the new authority. They were preparing to block (accounts of) future presidents and the White House administration – perhaps even Joe Biden,” the journalist said.

At the same time, it is not yet possible to verify the authenticity of the information provided by Taibbi.