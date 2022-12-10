American colonel told how the US is “asking for Armageddon”

MOSCOW, December 10 – RIA Novosti. Russia is not going to put up with the sole power of the United States and is challenging their monopoly, retired US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor said on the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

Washington, the officer noted, began to abuse its influence after the end of the Cold War.

“We (the United States – Ed.) got away with it for quite a long time. And, in my opinion, Russia is now drawing a red line and saying: “We will not allow you to bully us anymore,” McGregor said.

He noted that at present the world is not in a state of global conflict. However, if the United States sends “a signal to the Russians that we are going to do something with nuclear weapons, then we will actually ask for Armageddon,” the colonel summed up.

