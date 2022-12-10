Unraveling the mystery of a man who disappeared 10 years ago shocked his family

MOSCOW, December 10 – RIA Novosti. In the US, a man who disappeared almost 10 years ago was found dead in upstate New York, where he lived under a different name, NBC reports.

Robert Hoagland was last seen on the morning of July 28, 2013 at a gas station in Newtown, Connecticut. The very next day, after the man did not come to the airport to meet his relative and did not show up for work, his relatives turned to the police.

Law enforcement officers found his wallet, medicines and a mobile phone in Hoagland’s house, but they did not find any traces of the missing person himself. For many years the case remained open, the case of the disappearance of an American became known throughout the country. Nearly 10 years later, the mystery of his disappearance has finally been solved: Hoagland has apparently moved to upstate New York and is living under the new name of Richard King.

According to the channel, this week the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in the state of New York contacted the Newtown police and informed them of the discovery of a deceased man who was carrying documents in the name of Robert Hoagland. Police arrived from Connecticut confirmed the identity of the deceased. According to police, the man was 59 years old at the time of his death and had lived in Sullivan County under a new name since around November 2013.

According to NBC, the revelation of Hoagland’s disappearance after so many years came as a shock to his family, which “left more questions than answers.” The son of a man named Christopher called the incident “confusing”, adding that those close to him did not know what prompted Hoagland to leave.