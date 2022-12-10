Egypt joins the New Development Bank of the BRICS countries | News

Report This Content

The Egyptian government approved this Wednesday the participation of Egypt in the New Development Bank of the BRICS countries, as had been proposed by the president of that North African nation, Abdel Fatah-Al Sissi.

The Egyptian authorities announced the accession of Cairo to the new development bank of the BRICS group, and the cabinet reported in this regard: “The cabinet approved a draft decision of the President of the Republic on the ratification of the agreement establishing the new development bank of the BRICS group. and Egypt’s accession document to the bank.”

The BRICS countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa established the New Development Bank in 2014 to finance infrastructure and sustainable development projects in the alliance countries, as well as other developing countries. On July 21, 2015, it went live in Shanghai, China.

In fact, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah Al Sissi is in Saudi Arabia to take part in a summit of Arab countries with China, the largest economy of the BRICS.

Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait affirmed his country’s enthusiasm for enhancing cooperation with international development partners, especially in light of the “unprecedented development movement” Cairo is witnessing.

Lay the foundations for comprehensive and sustainable development, and the investment and development opportunities it offers in various sectors, at the service of development objectives, contributing to improving the standard of living of citizens, satisfying their development needs and improving the quality of public services provided to them.

Other countries interested in joining the economic bloc include Argentina, Algeria, Iran and, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The investment sector includes infrastructure such as: energy, transport, water and communications, in addition to expanding its operations to include the health and social infrastructure sectors, as well as in the field of digitization due to the negative economic effects derived from Covid-19. .

The bank also focuses on implementing projects related to the national development priorities of member states.

