Crown Prince receives Xi Jinping in Saudi Arabia | News

Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a welcome ceremony hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the Royal Palace in Riyadh on Thursday. capital of the country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Saudi Arabia

In this regard, the Chinese head of state was welcomed by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, who entered the parade pavilion while the Royal Palace military band played the national anthems of both nations.

So Xi Jinping, accompanied by the crown prince, inspected the Royal Palace honor guard, who gave Xi the grandest of welcomes with the traditional salute of the sword.

#China He described Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia as the “biggest and highest-level diplomatic event between China and the Arab world since the founding of the People’s Republic.” pic.twitter.com/SoSrBulWIa

— Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

December 8, 2022

For its part, the Saudi Ministry of Culture announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia chose the violet color for the reception carpets since it is the color selected for official state guests, including presidents, ministers, ambassadors and representatives of brother and friendly countries. on various official occasions.

“The purple carpet matches the color of the deserts and plateaus of the kingdom in spring when it is adorned with the color of the lavender flower and other plants such as aloe vera and basil, which together form a natural purple covering, which reflects the welcome of the land of the kingdom to its passers-by, and its generosity, which is similar to the generosity of its people, through the color of the generous nature that lives in its best state”, indicated the Culture portfolio.

President Xi’s state visit to Saudi Arabia will elevate the China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership to a new height. pic.twitter.com/vNgyvbL8yZ

– Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China)

December 7, 2022

It is worth noting that Saudi and Chinese companies signed 34 investment agreements last Wednesday, on the first day of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Riyadh, which will last until next Friday.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



