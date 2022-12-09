UK coal mine protests continue | News

Report This Content

Environmental groups reiterate their rejection of the UK government’s approval of the Cumbria coal mine on Thursday, saying it is bad policy and environmental vandalism.

“Throughout the world, there should be no new venture in the recovery of coal, oil or gas, this action by a leading developed economy sets exactly the wrong example for the rest of the world,” said the former government chief scientist and chairman of the Independent Climate Crisis Advisory Group, Sir David King.

Similarly, University of Edinburgh School of Geosciences professor Stuart Haszeldine pointed out that opening a coal mine in Cumbria is investing in 1850s technology, and does not look to the local low-carbon energy future of the 2030s.

We’re devastated to learn that @michaelgove has given approval to the #CumbrianCoalMine. ��

Once again, our countryside, communities and climate will pay the price for this out of touch government.

We’ll be fighting this absurd and shameful decision. ��

— CPRE The countryside charity (@CPRE)

December 7, 2022

He further added that steelmaking in Europe is rapidly shifting to use hydrogen, not coal, which is why most of this coking coal will be exported outside of Europe to escape environmental restrictions on its use, making the British nation a a global provider of dirty fuel.

Responding to Michael Gove’s statement on his decision to allow the Whitehaven colliery, shadow leveling secretary Lisa Nandy stressed that “this is bad policy, the latest in a series of absurd decisions by a government in chaos.

Labor not only clearly opposes this coalmine but as climate leaders we wouldn’t, if in Government, allow this to go ahead.

— Alex Sobel MP �� (@alexsobel)

December 8, 2022

“The people of Cumbria deserve long-term, long-term, well-paying jobs that propel us into the next century, but are instead saddled with a weak, myopic and unambitious government that just two months ago rejected a plan to bring new nuclear power to Cumbria,” the official said.

It should be remembered that last Wednesday, the UK Government gave the green light to a new coal mine in the north of England, the first in nearly 30 years, a step that has raised criticism among the opposition and environmental groups.

Despite pressure from the UK at the COP26 climate summit, which it organized in Glasgow last year, for the use of coal to “go down in history”, the government ensures that the new mine is compatible with climate legislation. which calls for achieving net zero emissions by 2050.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



