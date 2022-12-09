Russia warns about the use given by the West to the Minsk Agreements | News

The spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, warned on Thursday that the recent statements by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the 2015 Minsk Agreements can be used as part of a judicial process.

For the official, what Merkel declared to the local newspaper Die Zeit on Wednesday, about the signing of the agreements as a strategy to buy time and for Ukraine to prepare to face Moscow, could be solid proof.

“The things that Merkel said in her interview, this is a testimony of a person, who directly said that everything that was done in 2014 and 2015 had only one goal: to divert the attention of the global community from the real problems, to win some time, to arm the Kiev regime and bring the situation to a full-scale conflict,” he explained.

In addition, the spokeswoman stated that this is another example of the Western machinery, of how they prepare manipulations, distort the truth, use double standards, seek conflicts and threaten peace and justice.

“It was a diversion of the gaze of the international community from the real events on Ukrainian territory, a humanitarian catastrophe and endless killings,” he said.

Referring to senior Western officials, Zakharova said they knew the deal would not be implemented, but would “inflate the Kiev regime with weapons.”

“They had no mercy on anyone: women, children, civilians from Donbass and Ukraine in general. They needed a conflict and they were already prepared for it in 2015,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson added.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



