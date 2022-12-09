Airport workers protest US labor improvements | News

Report This Content

Workers from at least 15 airports in the United States (USA) staged a strike on Thursday to demand better working conditions, as well as to support a law that guarantees them.

“Airport workers in Boston, Newark and Chicago are on strike to protest unfair labor practices and unfair working conditions. And airport workers across the country are taking action at airports that control 45 percent of all US domestic air travel,” the Airport Workers United organization said.

According to local media, employees of air terminals in Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Phoenix joined the protest, and it is expected that they will soon spread to Boston, Chicago and New Jersey.

The protester-supported Good Jobs for Good Airports Act was introduced in June by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey.

It proposes that setting the minimum wage for service employees at $15 an hour would guarantee paid time off, vacation, health care and other improvements.

Several of the workers on strike highlighted the importance of their work, both for the daily life of the American, and for the national economy, while emphasizing that the conditions they have do not correspond to said work.

“With the holiday travel season approaching, it is more important than ever that employers in Boston and across the country pay airport workers the money they have rightfully earned while respecting their legally protected right to unionize,” the vice president added. Executive of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



