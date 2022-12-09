They warn that almost 50 million people will suffer from hunger in 2023 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The World Food Program (WFP), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) warned this Thursday that almost 50 million people will suffer from hunger in 2023.

CMIO.org in sequence:

WFP assists 800,000 people in Latin America and the Caribbean

The authorities predict that in West and Central Africa alone, 35 million people will be unable to meet their basic food and nutritional needs, including 6.7 million children.

Hence, for international organizations, one of the challenges facing Africa is to guarantee food security and adequate nutrition for a constantly growing population.

One of the main challenges facing today’s world is ensuring food security and proper nutrition for a growing population.

�� Additional stressors such as economic instability, climate change and unsustainable agricultural practices are exacerbating world hunger. pic.twitter.com/VUwSsljH4V

—FAO in Africa (@FAOAfrica)

December 8, 2022

The WFP, FAO and UNICEF urged African governments to increase support for food security and nutrition programs and promote sustainable agricultural practices to avert the consequences of political instability, climate change and soil oversaturation.

Despite the prospects for good harvests and the gradual improvement in the market, the crisis persists from the Sahel to coastal countries. For this reason, the WFP has been promoting school feeding strategies since 2021 to promote nutritional security at an early age.

According to figures published by Unicef, in West and Central Africa more than 15 million children are at risk of malnutrition, as a consequence of the double impact of food insecurity and the Covid-19 pandemic.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report