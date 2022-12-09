WHO ensures that malaria cases remained stable in 2021 | News

Report This Content

The World Health Organization (WHO) assured this Thursday that despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, malaria cases remained stable in 2021.

According to statistics, the number of infections decreased, regardless of the rise in 2020, when malaria caused 625,000 deaths, and in 2022, 619,000 deaths.

In its global balance, the WHO reported that the disease affected 247 million people in 2021, while in the current year there are about 245 million.

The World Malaria Report 2022 outlined that 11 countries have the highest malaria burden worldwide, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, India, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania. .

According to the text, five of these countries showed a decrease in deaths in 2021 compared to 2020: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, India, Niger and the United Republic of Tanzania.

WHO aims to reduce malaria incidence and mortality rates by at least 40 percent by 2023, by at least 75 percent by 2025, and by at least 90 percent by 2030, relative to baseline of 2015.

Despite successes in containing the disease, challenges remain, especially in Africa. The disease that is among the preventable and curable, caused by parasites transmitted by infected females of the Anopheles mosquito genus.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



